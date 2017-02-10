Hambog na maton mahirap kausap sa peace talks — CPP



SA kalatas kagabi ay sinabi ng Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) na pinatunayan ni Pangulong Rodigo Duterte sa National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) at sa sambayanang Filipino kung gaano kahirap magsagawa ng seryosong negosasyon sa isang ‘hambog na maton’ gaya niya na sariling batas lang ang kinikilala.

“Duterte is proving to the NDFP and the people how difficult it is to conduct serious negotiations with a doublespeaking thug who only recognizes his own rules,”

Anang CPP, inialok ni Duterte ang kanyang sarili bilang isang mapagpanggap o impostor na hindi alam ang tunay na kahulugan ng makatuwiran at pangmatagalang kapayapaan.

“He is presenting himself a charlatan who does not know the true meaning of just and lasting peace,” sabi ng CPP.

Nakikiisa ang CPP sa sambayanang Filipino sa pagkondena kay Duterte sa biglang pagbasura sa GRP-NDFP negotiations.

Sabi ng CPP, naghuramentado si Duterte at binaligtad ang buong peace process na pinangangasiwaan ng Royal Norwegian Government.

“He has wasted the achievements attained in peace talks over the past few months. He has crushed the people’s aspiration to carry out peace negotiations as a means of resolving the roots of the ongoing civil war,” anang CPP.

Kinondena ng CPP ang pagdakip noong Lunes kay NDFP peace consultant Ariel Arbitrario sa Davao City, kasama ang dalawang workers activists, pati ang utos na arestohin at ibalik sa kulungan ang lahat ng NDFP consultants na may safe conduct pass.

Bukod sa paglabag ito sa Joint Agreement on Security and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG), malinaw na katraydoran at nagpakita ng karakter ni Duterte na hindi gumagalang sa mga kasunduan, sabi ng CPP.

“The besieged NDFP consultants can avail of the security of the NPA and enjoy the freedom in the guerrilla zones,” anang CPP.

Kaugnay nito, umaasa si Communications Secretary Martin Andanar na ang pananatili sa gabinete ng tatlong makakaliwang opisyal ay makahihikayat sa mga rebeldeng New People’s Army (NPA) na magbalik-loob sa gobyerno.

Para kay Andanar, ang kahalagahan ng isang partido komunista ay tumatagal lang habang may mga kasapi pa pero kung magbababaan mula sa kabundukan ang mga rebelde at sumuko sa gobyerno, kahit walang basbas ng kanilang mga pinuno, ay patunay na naniniwala sila na tinutugunan ng pamahalaan ang problema sa kahirapan na ugat ng rebelyon.

“The President said it already, ‘kung merong gustong bumaba, gustong sumurender, I will give you livelihood tutulungan ko kayo.’ Now, the relevance of a political party and the relevance of a group or a communist group is only there until such time that they have members. E ang tanong ko roon, paano kung bumaba iyong mga miyembro at sumurender sa gobyerno, without even telling their leaders. Because the root cause of rebellion in our country is poverty,” ani Andanar.

Inihalimbawa ni Andanar ang trabaho ni National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) Director General Liza Masa ay iahon sa kahirapan ang mga maralita, si Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano ay ipatupad ang repormang agraryo at si DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo ay magkaloob ng serbisyong panlipunan.

“E kung maganda naman ang ginagawa ni Secretary Liza Masa sa poverty alleviation program, iyong DSWD ni Secretary Taguiwalo, iyong Agrarian Reform ni Secretary Mariano and the three of them are left-leaning working for government in the Cabinet. Kung maganda naman ang ginagawa nila at makahikayat ng mga miyembro ng mga rebelde na bumaba at to go back to society, re-integrate and work because there’s job available, ano pang saysay ng isang grupo na walang miyembro, kokonti lang. So I am looking along those lines, but that’s just me,” dagdag niya.

Sa joint statement kamakalawa, hinimok nina Taguiwalo, Mariano at Masa ang gobyernong Duterte at NDFP na bumalik sa hapag ng negosasyon dahil ang kasalukuyang agenda na Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms (CASER) ang pinakamahalaga.

“The current agenda on the table, the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms (CASER), is the most substantive agenda in the negotiations and is key to lasting peace and long-term poverty eradication. We are one with the peace advocates, legislators, and individuals who urge both parties to resume the talks,” anila.

103 SOLON

PUMIRMA PABOR

SA PEACE TALKS

HUMIGIT sa isandaan mambabatas ang pumirma sa isang resolusyon, nananawagang ipagpatuloy ang usapang pangkapayapaan ng gobyerno at komunistang grupo.

Nilagdaan ng 103 kongresista ang House resolution 769, humihikayat kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, na ituloy ang peace negotiations ng Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP), at National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).

Kabilang sa lumagda ang 42 mambabatas mula sa Luzon, 30 party-list congressmen, 20 mula sa Mindanao, at 11 mula sa Visayas. Kabilang sa may akda ng resolusyon ang tatlong deputy speakers.

Matatandaan, nitong 5 Pebrero, kinansela ni Pangulong Duterte ang peace negotiations ng NDFP at GRP, dahil sa sunod-sunod na pag-atake ng New People’s Army(NPA) sa mga sundalo.

Ang pagpapahinto sa naturang usapang pangkapayapaan ay dalawang linggo makaraan ang matagumpay na ikatlong pag-uusap sa Rome, Italy nitong Enero ng taon kasalukuyan.

(JETHRO SINOCRUZ)

TIWALA NI DUTERTE

SA 3 LEFTIST CABINET

EXECS MANANATILI

TINIYAK ng Malacañang, nananatili ang “trust and confidence” ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, sa tatlong makakaliwang miyembro ng gabineteng sina DSWD Sec. Judy Taguiwalo, DAR Sec. Rafael Mariano, at NAPC chairperson Liza Maza.

Kasabay nito, ikinagalak ng Malacañang ang pahayag nina Taguiwalo, Mariano at Maza, na mananatili sila sa gabinete, sa kabila nang pagkansela ni Pangulong Duterte sa peace talks sa CPP-NPA-NDF.

Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella, pinili sila ni Pangulong Duterte bilang alter-egos, dahil naniniwala siya sa kakayahan nilang mag-serbisyo at mag-deliver ng basic social services sa sambayanang Filipino.

Ayon kay Abella, makaaasa ang lahat na patuloy ang pagpapatupad nila ng socio-economic reforms, para maresolba ang kahirapan at magkaroon nang patas at pangmatagalang kapayapaan.

Magugunitang sina Taguiwalo, Mariano at Maza ay inirekomenda ng NDF kay Pangulong Duterte, at bahagi ito ng confidence-building bago simulan noon ang formal peace talks.

“We are pleased to hear that DSWD Sec. Judy Taguiwalo, DAR Sec. Rafael Mariano and NAPC Lead Convenor Sec. Liza Maza will stay in the Cabinet despite the scrapping of peace talks with the CPP-NPA-NDFP,” ani Abella.

“The President chose them as his alter egos because he believes in their capacity to serve and deliver sustainable basic social services to the Filipino people. They all enjoy the President’s trust and confidence.”

ni ROSE NOVENARIO