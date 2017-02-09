Leftist officials mananatili sa gabinete – Palasyo

MANANATILING miyembro ng gabinete, at patuloy na dumadalo sa Cabinet meetings, ang mga kalihim na inirekomenda ng National Democratic Front (NDF).

Magugunitang makaraan kanselahin ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang peace talks sa CPP-NPA-NDF, at tawaging terorista ang mga rebeldeng komunista, marami ang nanawagan sa pagbibitiw sa gabinete nina DAR Sec. Paeng Mariano at DSWD Sec. Judy Taguiwalo.

Sila ay kasama sa Cabinet meeting na ginanap sa Palasyo.

Sa inilabas na joint statement ng tatlo, humirit sila sa pangulo na sana ay ituloy pa rin ang peace talks.

“As heads of national government agencies tasked to address poverty and improve the quality of life of the Filipino, we believe that the GRP (government of the Republic of the Philippines) should move the peace negotiations with the NDFP (National Democratic Front of the Philippines) forward.”

Habang sinabi ni Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana, naniniwala siyang ginagawa nang maayos nina Mariano at Taguiwalo ang kanilang mga trabaho.

Ayon kay Lorenzana, kahanga-hanga ang determinasyon nina Mariano at Taguiwalo sa kanilang trabaho, na kailangan sa gobyerno.

Samantala, inihayag ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, hindi inaalis o pinagbibitiw sa gabinete ang leftist officials sa gabinete.

“Personally, I believe they are doing their job very well. Si Taguiwalo, si Mariano. I believe they are doing very well. And I… Meron silang passion on what they are doing and that’s what we need in the Cabinet. People who are passionate on what they do,” ani Lorenzana.

“Well, as Sec. Del said, as far as we are concerned, up to this point, they are part of the Cabinet,” dagdag ni Abella.