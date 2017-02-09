Ex-Colombian prexy idiot — Duterte

TINAWAG na “idiot’ ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, si dating Colombian President Cesar Gaviria, dahil binatikos ang kanyang drug war.

“Colombia has been lecturing me, that idiot,” ani Duterte sa kanyang talumpati sa ika-115 anibersaryo ng Bureau of Customs kahapon.

Sa isang artikulo, napalathala sa New York Times, sinabi ni Gaviria, ang problema sa illegal drugs ay hindi malulutas sa malupit na paraan, gaya nang pagpatay sa drug dependents. Ani Gravia, umaasa siya na hindi uulitin ni Duterte ang mga pagkakamaling nagawa niya, sa isinulong niyang drug war sa Colombia.

“We respect the opinion of former President Cesar Gaviria that Colombia’s experience of “war against drugs” cannot be won by the armed forces and law enforcement agencies alone,” ani Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella.

“The Philippine President rightly understood the same insight when he began to address not just crime and illegal drugs but also broadened government efforts into a public health issue,” sabi ni Abella.

Si Gravia ay nadagdag sa humahabang listahan ng mga personalidad sa buong mundo, na kritiko ng drug war ng administrasyong Duterte, na kanyang binuweltahan.

Ilan sa kanila’y sina dating US President Barrack Obama, at dating United Nations (UN) Secretary-general Ban Ki-Moon.

