Duterte sa Customs: Mangolekta para sa tatlong giyera



INATASAN ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte si Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon, mangolekta nang tamang buwis upang makalikom ng pondo ang kanyang administrasyon na gagastusin sa isinusulong na tatlong digmaan.

Sa kanyang talumpati sa ika-115 anibersaryo ng Bureau of Customs (BoC) kahapon, sinabi ng Pangulo, kailangan ng administrasyon ng kuwartang pambili ng mga kagamitan, upang mapanatili ang kaayusan sa bansa.

“I would need money to buy the equipment and the things that they would need to keep this country in order,” anang Pangulo.

Aniya, tatlong giyera ang kinakaharap ng gobyerno, ang digmang bayan na isinusulong ng Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA), ang drug war, at ang terorismong dala ng Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Anang Pangulo, umabuso ang kilusang komunista kaya niya ibinasura ang unilateral ceasefire.

“You know, Commissioner Faeldon you have your hands full because you will have the communist front, confronting us. I terminated the ceasefire talks because they went overboard. Then, you have the drug front and the coming of the ISIS. They will come I am sure. They have already anointed a leader from Sulu who is now in Central Mindanao. And the war there is going on until now. There’s a war going on in the Central Mindanao. So that’s the bigger problem,” aniya.

Nagpasalamat ang Pangulo sa BoC sa paglikom ng buwis, na pinagmumulan ng malaking bahagi ng pondo ng bayan.

“So I’d like to thank the Bureau of Customs for raising the revenue, at least a big chunk of the money galing sa — comes from your toil and sweat,” wika niya.

Pinaalalahanan ni Duterte ang mga opisyal, at kawani ng BoC na mamuhay nang simple, huwag maghangad sa mga bagay na hindi kayang tustusan ng kanilang suweldo, upang makaiwas sa korupsiyon.

“In the meantime, live simply. Ako I have been a prosecutor almost about — I was doing trial works for almost nine years. The secret really there is do not crave for things which you cannot afford. Do not dream of things which beyond your reach. You’ll be tempted to — pasok diyan. I cannot make myself an example because that would — corny na pakinggan,” aniya

ni ROSE NOVENARIO