Congs. Martin at Yedda, may personal advocacy para sa mga PWD

“Ito ang personal advocacy natin to further the interest of persons with disabilities,” ani dating kongresista Martin Romualdez nang humarap ito sa entertainment press kasama ang ilang PWDs (persons with disabilities) bilang pasasalamat sa suporta sa kanya noong tumakbo siya bilang senador.

Ani Martin kasama ang asawang si Congresswoman Yedda Marie Romualdez, laging una sa kanilang listahan ang pagtulong sa mga PWD.

“We’re happy and glad to have our law, The Expanded Magna Carta for Persons With Disabilities signed into law and just last month, through all the efforts of those our friends and I would like to make a special mention to the congresswoman of the first district of Leyte, Yedda Marie Romualdez for helping us and the implementing rules and regulations signed.

“We have other issue like the actual provisions from the Department of Health refined further. We are working hand in hand with the representative of Mercury Drug to provide better services, better privileges like discounts, the Value Added Tax exemption aligning to this law.”

Tunay na malaki ang malasakit ng mag-asawang Martin at Yedda sa PWDs kaya naman sa batas na ipinasa noon ni Cong. Martin, inuna niya ang mga ito. Ito ‘yung benepisyong VAT exemption, dagdag na 20% additional discount sa specific goods and services at maximum na 32% discount sa piling goods at services.

At lahat ng PWDs na Filipino at dual citizens na rehistrado sa bansa ay kasama sa benepisyong ito.

