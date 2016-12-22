30% discount sa mga estudyante at PWDs, magsisimula lang sa Dec. 27

GABI na ng Martes nang maglabas ng official statement ang Star Cinema publicity manager na si Mico del Rosario sa pamamagitan ng pag-post nito sa kanyang Instagram.

Base sa post ni Mico, “Contrary to rumors, Star Cinema is not withdrawing its entry ‘Vince and Kath and James’ from the 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival. Rest assured that we are committed to provide the best in entertainment to the Filipino family this Christmas season.”

Isinulat namin kahapon dito sa Hataw na may emergency meeting noong Martes ang Metro Manila Developmenty Authority (MMDA) executives sa pangunguna ni Chairman Tim Orbos at Metro Manila Film Festival Executive Committee at gabi na ito natapos at ang final decision ay magsisimula ang 30% discount sa mga estudyante, PWDs (person with disabilities) sa ikatlong araw ng pagpapalabas ng MMFF o Disyembre 27. Sa madaling salita, walang diskuwento sa una (December 25) at ikalawang araw (December 26).

Base naman sa ipinadalang official statement sa amin ng publicist ng MMFF na si Noel Ferrer, “The MMFF Executive Committee gave due course to the said proposal on the grant of thirty-percent (30%) discount on tickets to students, PWDs and senior citizens, at the option of the producers and with the cooperation of cinemas and other stakeholders of the movie industry.

“The Execom further resolved that the said option of giving thirty-percent (30%) discount shall be implemented only starting on the third day of the Festival or December 27 until January 3, 2017.

“Meanwhile Execom dispelled reports that Star Cinema is pulling out its entry Vince and Kath and James purportedly due to the 30% discount on ticket prices.

“Just like the other producers, they have been supportive of the MMFF initiatives in bringing more people to the Festival every year.”

Kaya maliwanag na, mapapanood pa sin ang Vince & Kath & James ng Star Cinema ngayong December 25 na binigyan ng Grade A ng Cinema Evaluation Board.

FACT SHEET – Reggee Bonoan