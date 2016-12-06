Abot hanggang langit ang ilusyon!

ANG showbiz talaga, punong-puno ng mga user. Dati-rati, and this is the time when this personality was veritably hot and much sought after, lahat yata ng personalidad ay excited makasama siya sa isang proyekto.

But now that her popularity has somewhat simmered down, this young actress who used to ape her in her dubsmash appears to have become indifferent. Feelingera na rin at mataas na ang tingin sa kanyang sarili at hindi na raw kuno excited sa mas mature na aktres at mas nauna pang nag-follow ang kanyang instagram account.

Kalokah! Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Heto pa, the mature actress has gifted her with some beauty products but she did not mention it in her instagram postings and had only thanked her after she asked if she liked the cosmetics she gave. Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Prima donna eklatera chorva! Hahahahahahahahahahahaha!

Looking back, noong nasa kabilang network pa ang mature actress ay proud na proud na ina-acknowledge ng mga artista roon ang anything na ibinigay niya. Pero this time, hindi man lang daw na-starstruck ang ‘di naman kasikatang young actress nang ma-meet ang dating prima donna na aktres.

Well, that’s show business for you. When you’re up and on top of the heap, how they cowtow to you and become ingratiating like veritable sycophants. But when you’re no longer in, how they avoid you like the plague. Hahahahahahahaha!

Karma rin naman siguro ito sa may katarayan din namang aktres na noong in na in pa siya ay cold as the weather in Alaska ang drama kapag hindi niya ka-level ang mga artistang nakakasalamuha.

Cold as the weather in Alaska raw ang emote, o! Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

The moral lesson of the story is, you should treat nicely the people you get to meet on your way up because they are the same people that you’re going to meet on your way down.

‘Yun nah!

MAHUSAY NA SINGER

AT PERFORMER

Honestly, hindi ko talaga kilala si Kate Lapuz. Alam kong talent siya ng kaibigan kong si Manny Ballester but I have yet to have an encounter with her. Nakita ko lang siya sa isang affair kung saan she was the featured entertainer, along with Gerald Santos.

At sa totoo lang, napakaganda pala niya and oozing with promise as a young performer.

Regular siyang napapanood sa Trops ng GMA and from the looks of it, malayo ang kanyang mararating.

From a distance, she reminds me of the young Jessa Zaragoza but the moment she performs, she definitely has an image all her very own.

Keep it up, girl. I hope na hindi ka magbago kapag sikat na sikat ka na.

KUMAKAIN MAG-ISA

AT HINDI NANG-AALOK

KAHIT KANINO!

Character talaga ang di naman kasikatang personalidad na sikat sa indie world na plain looking na maituturing.

Kuripot siya sa dilang kuripot at hindi marunong mag-share ng kanyang blessing sa kanyang kapwa.

For one, nagbabaon siya sa set ng kanyang pelikula at kumakaing mag-isa at ni hindi nag-aalok sa kanyang co-stars.

Indeed, she has a world that only she inhibits and is half-caring about the people around her.

Prima donna! Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

Wala rin siyang panahon sa mga katulong at nagha-hire lang ng maglilinis sa kanyang condo na pinaaalis na niya right after she’s through with her duty.

At her age, (she must be in her late 40s) hindi rin siya pumapatol sa mga lalaking may call boy mentality at ang bale outlet lang niya ay mga sexy scenes na kanyang indie movie na ginagawa. Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Ka-amuse ever! Harharharharharhahar!

Doon talaga ibinubuhos niya ang kanyang pagkatigang. (Pagkatigang daw, o! Hakhakhakhakhakhakhak!) Laplapan to the max ang kanyang emote and she give her very all to the scene.

Wala talagang inhibition! Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha!

Anyway, she doesn’t believe in hiring a driver and she drives all the way to the set of the movie she’s doing.

To top it all, she lives alone and she loves to keep the money all by herself. Hahahahahahahahaha!

Kalokah ever! Hakhakhakhakhakhakhakhak!

Knowsline n’yo ba siya?

Well, given na given na naman at hindi na kailangang mag-isip pa.

‘Yun nah!

Send in those sizzling stories that you know about our fave showbiz personalities at [email protected] and #09994269588, #09276557791 and #09223870129 and read them here.

And with that, ito po ang kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes beyond eternity. Adios. Mabalos. I always need you, Nong!

BANAT – Pete Ampoloquio, Jr.